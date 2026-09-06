'Giving Up on Having Another Child,' Jin Tae-hyun Gets Emotional Watching His Adopted Daughter from Behind: "I Made Memories with My Daughter"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun expressed his tender feelings as a father toward his daughter, who is devoted to her training.

On the 5th, Jin Tae-hyun shared a glimpse of his daily life with his daughter on social media, writing, "I’m grateful that I can be our Ji-hye’s support car, as she calls me Dad. I made memories with my daughter."

Jin Tae-hyun revealed his deeply moving feelings as he watched his daughter Ji-hye train hard and run. His perspective as a father watching his daughter endure grueling training and follow her own path came through clearly.

He also left a message of encouragement for his daughter, saying, "Don’t get tired, and don’t get hurt. I hope all of Ji-hye’s pain accumulates until she becomes an athlete for whom pain feels natural. Mom and Dad will always be with you."

By staying beside his daughter as she sweats and works hard, he conveyed his determination to be a reliable source of support for her.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun married actress Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple received widespread support after forming their family through an open adoption, and they currently live with their three daughters.

Earlier this year, he also personally revealed that they had decided to give up plans for another child, receiving considerable support from many people.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.