Hong Seok-cheon Worried About His Adopted Daughter’s ‘Prospective In-Laws’ Opposition’...Unexpected Remark at the Formal Family Meeting Brings a ‘Major Twist’

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Hong Seok-cheon announced that his adopted daughter is getting married and revealed what happened when he first met her prospective in-laws.

The December 5 episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s “Dongchimi” featured Hong Seok-cheon, Baek Il-seop, Nam Bo-ra and others discussing various family-related stories.

That day, Hong Seok-cheon shared the happy news, saying, “My daughter is getting married next January.”

Hong Seok-cheon had previously adopted his older sister’s two children, becoming their legal father. After raising the two children as his own for many years, he is now preparing for his daughter’s wedding.

However, Hong Seok-cheon also had concerns ahead of his daughter’s marriage. He was worried about how her prospective in-laws would react.

“I was extremely nervous. Since I’m a rather unconventional person, I wondered whether her family might feel uncomfortable because of me,” Hong Seok-cheon confessed, explaining that he had worried about what the prospective in-laws would think of him before the formal meeting between the two families.

Yet Hong Seok-cheon’s concerns disappeared completely the moment he met the prospective in-laws.

He surprised everyone by revealing, “As soon as my prospective in-law saw me, they said, ‘I’ve been a fan of yours since I was young.’”

He continued with a pleased smile, “They said they had liked me since I appeared in the drama ‘Three Guys and Three Girls,’ because they thought I was funny and talented. They had also watched my entire life story on television. They liked me so much that they even bragged about me to their friends, saying, ‘Hong Seok-cheon has become my in-law.’”

Hong Seok-cheon had worried about the prospective in-laws’ reaction ahead of his daughter’s wedding, but he was instead reassured after discovering their long-standing admiration for him.

Hong Seok-cheon is now considering what special event he might present at his daughter’s wedding.

“I’m planning to wear my finest suit and put on a surprise event,” he said, revealing a father’s desire to make his daughter’s wedding more special than anyone else’s.

Meanwhile, Hong Seok-cheon legally became the father of his older sister’s two children through adoption and has worked in various fields, including broadcasting and business.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.