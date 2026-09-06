Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Submits Letter of Remorse as She Faces Prison Term for Fraud—‘Crocodile Tears’ After Bringing Victims to Tears

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Ms. Yook, the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, was indicted while in custody on fraud charges. Ahead of the first-trial verdict, she submitted a letter of remorse to the court and pleaded for leniency.

According to a Star News report on the 5th, Ms. Yook submitted a letter of remorse on the 3rd to the Seoul Eastern District Court, which is hearing her fraud case.

Ms. Yook was brought to trial on charges of receiving money from an acquaintance between 2024 and 2025 under the pretext of an investment and failing to return it. Prosecutors believe she encouraged the acquaintance to invest by invoking her relationship with her daughter, Jang Yoon-jeong, with whom she had become estranged over financial issues. She allegedly said words to the effect that "you can make money if you invest" and received a total of 31 million won in three installments.

However, investigators found that Ms. Yook did not pay the promised returns to the victim.

At the closing hearing held on the 27th of last month before the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Criminal Division 2, prosecutors asked the court to sentence Ms. Yook to 18 months in prison.

Prosecutors pointed out that Ms. Yook committed the offense again despite having previously served a prison sentence for a similar fraud scheme. They also stressed that the amount of damage was substantial and that the victims had yet to receive restitution.

The court was also reportedly heard to remark during the proceedings regarding Ms. Yook’s investigation process, "It does not appear that (Ms. Yook) was cooperative with the investigation."

Ms. Yook’s side acknowledged all the charges at trial and said she was remorseful. Her attorney asked the court for leniency, saying, "Please take into consideration that she admits all the charges in the indictment and deeply regrets her wrongdoing, and that she used most of the money she misappropriated for living expenses and other necessities."

Ms. Yook also reportedly shed tears during her final statement, saying, "I am truly sorry to the victim and my family."

Meanwhile, Ms. Yook has previously faced legal punishment over financial issues. In 2018, she was arrested on suspicion of borrowing approximately 400 million won from an acquaintance and failing to repay it.

Interest is now focused on the actual verdict after Ms. Yook not only acknowledged the charges in this case but also submitted a letter of remorse.

Ms. Yook’s first-trial sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on the 10th at the Seoul Eastern District Court.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.