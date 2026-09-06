Jang Young-ran’s Son Broke a Hotel Light Worth 1.5 Million Won... “He Is Currently Paying It Back” (Knowing Bros)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jang Young-ran shared a story about disciplining her children during their adolescence.

On the episode of JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” aired on the 5th, broadcaster Jang Young-ran appeared and discussed educating her children.

That day, Jang Young-ran addressed the description “an A-list mom,” saying, “It may be presumptuous for me to call myself an ‘A-list mom,’ but I hosted JTBC’s ‘My Golden Kids’ for six years. I learned so much there.”

She continued, “My daughter is in her first year of middle school, and my son is in his sixth year of elementary school. They are right in the middle of adolescence, but they still cuddle with me, say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ and give me kisses.” She proudly added that Dr. Oh Eun-young had told her, “Hey! You’ve raised your child really well.”

Kim Young-chul then brought up an anecdote involving Jang Young-ran’s children. He said, “I saw that Jang Young-ran had gone on a trip to Australia with her children, and her son Jun-woo was fooling around when he broke a light.”

Jang Young-ran’s son Jun-woo was reportedly staying at accommodation with his mother when he shattered a light during the trip.

Even in the confusing situation, Jang Young-ran first checked on her son. Instinctively, she asked, “Are you hurt?” and made sure he had not been injured.

Jang Young-ran later described what happened, saying, “First, I checked whether he was hurt, then I told him, ‘Sit down! Do you know how much this costs?’ It was worth 1.5 million won.”

She added, “I scolded him, saying, ‘You broke something worth one person’s monthly salary,’” explaining that she firmly taught him about the consequences of his mistake.

Jun-woo immediately admitted his mistake and cried in Jang Young-ran’s arms. After disciplining him firmly, Jang Young-ran also held him and comforted him warmly, correcting his behavior while caring for his feelings.

Jang Young-ran said, “Jun-woo is still paying back the cost of the light,” explaining that he has been gradually repaying the damage from his own allowance.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.