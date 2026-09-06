Hwanhee Pleads with His “74-Year-Old Mother,” “Let’s Live Together for Just One Month”... His Touching Devotion (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun, reporter] Singer Hwanhee showed his deep devotion to his mother by taking on cooking for the first time in his life in an effort to move in with her.

On the fifth, KBS 2TV’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” (hereafter “Mr. House Husband”) featured Hwanhee learning to cook himself in an attempt to change his mother’s mind.

Hwanhee had previously asked his mother whether they could move in together if he learned to cook and improved his skills. His mother said she would decide after tasting the food herself. A few days later, Hwanhee visited Hong Seok-cheon and Chef Park Min-hyuk and began intensive cooking training.

Hwanhee confided in the two, saying, “I want to live with my mother, but she has kept refusing.” He also expressed his wish to learn how to make the doenjang stew his mother used to prepare and the seasoned bean sprout salad his maternal grandmother used to make.

However, cooking proved difficult from the very beginning. When Chef Park Min-hyuk suggested various main dishes, Hwanhee looked overwhelmed. He even surprised the two by confessing, “I’ve never even cooked rice.” Hong Seok-cheon then taught the cooking novice how to make an all-purpose sauce that could be used in a variety of dishes.

The first dish was boiled pork. Hwanhee took on the challenge, learning basic knife skills step by step from Chef Park Min-hyuk. He then set out to make rice in a pot and washed rice for the first time in his life. While stir-frying the meat and adding the seasoning, he nervously trembled, worried that he might spill the sugar, bringing laughter.

After learning to make the all-purpose sauce from Hong Seok-cheon, Hwanhee used it to complete seasoned bean sprout salad for his mother. The conversation also turned to marriage during the cooking lesson. When Hong Seok-cheon asked about his standards for a marriage partner, Hwanhee honestly said that he had heard his mother say a woman should be good at cooking, adding that he, too, wanted a woman who could cook well and was family-oriented.

Finally, Hwanhee learned to make doenjang stew using the broth from the boiled pork and completed a full meal for their move-in arrangement. Taking on cooking properly for the first time, Hwanhee prepared everything himself—from boiled pork and pot-cooked rice to seasoned bean sprout salad and doenjang stew—in a heartfelt attempt to change his mother’s mind.

When Hwanhee’s mother saw the full meal her son had prepared, she exclaimed, “Did you make all of this yourself?” She even jokingly suspected, “Did your girlfriend make it?” However, once the tasting began, she delivered a blunt assessment. After tasting the seasoned bean sprout salad first, she criticized it as bland, saying, “You didn’t season it at all,” while Hwanhee countered, “I think it’s just right.”

The pot-cooked rice did not immediately win over his mother’s palate either. After tasting it, she frowned and asked, “Is this kind of rice popular these days?” Shocked by her unexpected reaction, Hwanhee eventually headed to the bathroom.

But a twist followed. Once Hwanhee left, his mother eagerly devoured the food he had prepared, saying, “How did he manage to make all this? I’m so proud of him.” Although she had tried not to show it in front of her son, she admitted that she had been deeply moved inside by Hwanhee’s effort to prepare a full meal for her for the first time, bringing warmth to the scene.

Hwanhee later said, “It has been 200 days since we started filming ‘Mr. House Husband,’” and once again suggested that his mother live with him for just one month. She replied, “One month is too long,” and asked him to shorten the period, eventually offering to consider about a week. Hwanhee, however, insisted on living together for a month, saying, “I don’t like that.”

In the end, his mother set one final condition: “Can you cook at least one meal a day to suit my taste?” When Hwanhee confidently replied, “Of course,” their move-in arrangement was dramatically finalized.

After finally changing his mother’s mind, Hwanhee sincerely promised to keep trying, saying, “If I can fill the void left by your absence, even for just one month, wouldn’t you end up needing me for longer than a month?” His cooking challenge, which began with clumsy knife skills and washing rice for the first time, ultimately led to him living with his mother, delivering both touching laughter and emotion.

Meanwhile, Hwanhee has been loved for his outstanding vocal ability and distinctive tone since debuting with Fly to the Sky in 1999. Recently, he has expanded his activities into the trot genre, showcasing a broad musical range. Through “Mr. House Husband,” he is also connecting with viewers by sharing his candid, approachable daily life and sincere affection for his family.

Meanwhile, “Mr. House Husband,” featuring Hwanhee, airs every Saturday at 10:35 p.m. on KBS2.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.