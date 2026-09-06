Song Chang-sik Makes Shocking Confession: "I Spent Two Years Homeless... I Slept Curled Up on Building Staircases" (Day & Night)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Song Chang-sik moved viewers by opening up about his impoverished childhood, during which he lost his parents, moved between relatives' homes, and even experienced homelessness.

The 41st episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night, which aired at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday the 5th, recorded a peak nationwide rating of 2.3 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

That day, Song Chang-sik said, "My childhood was difficult," and revealed, "My father was a police officer. He served in the Korean War and died while in the military. Around the time I entered elementary school, my mother also left home."

Song Chang-sik said he subsequently moved between the homes of relatives, including his grandfather and uncle. He recalled, "Because I had no parents, I was always living as a dependent. It was not a life in which family members lived together, sharing affection in a warm and close-knit way."

Song Chang-sik added calmly, "Perhaps that is why, even now, I do not really know how people live while loving one another and expressing affection," and, "My heart is not cold, but my actions are somewhat cold." His words left the studio solemn.

Song Chang-sik said that he suffered deep frustration soon after entering Seoul Arts High School, where he saw classmates who were both exceptionally talented musically and from wealthy families. At the time, seven family members lived together in a single room, making it difficult even to do his homework. He eventually dropped out of high school and spent two years homeless. His account of finding the narrowest space at the top of a building's staircase and sleeping curled up there moved everyone.

Song Chang-sik recalled his difficult years, saying, "I went to Se Si Bong because they said they would give me food if I sang," and, "The opportunity was not so much the chance to sing as the chance to eat."

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-focused talk show Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.