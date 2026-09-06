‘Kim Tae-hyun♥’ Mija Says “It’s Scary” as Fireworks Festival Paralyzes Roads: “The Road Is a Parking Lot”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Mija expressed her frustration at the lines of cars filling central Seoul.

On the 5th, Mija shared a glimpse of her daily life and showed the traffic-clogged roads in Seoul.

The Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026 with Hanwha was held that day around Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul. As crowds and vehicles poured into the area for the event, traffic became severely congested.

In the footage, cars were lined up along the road without moving, making it look like a massive parking lot. Watching the scene, Mija lamented, "Fireworks are scary. The road is a parking lot."

On days when the fireworks festival takes place, it can take considerable time to get around because vehicles and crowds converge on the area near the venue all at once. Mija also appeared to have encountered unexpected traffic congestion, drawing attention by showing her frustration.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and his wife, Jun Sung-ae. In 2022, she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years older than her.

She currently runs the YouTube channel “Mija’s Tavern” and remains active as a shopping host.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.