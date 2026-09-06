Lee Sang-soon, Lee Hyori’s Husband, Confirms Health Issue After Missing Radio Show for Nine Days: “Reduced Vagal Nerve Function”

Singer Lee Sang-soon has directly addressed speculation about his health after repeatedly missing his radio show. He said he is taking a break from hosting because medical professionals advised him to rest due to a nervous-system symptom described as “reduced vagal nerve function.” He added that he would get sufficient rest and return in good health.

On the 6th, Lee Sang-soon apologized in a post on his social media, saying, “Many people have been worried because I haven’t been able to host the radio show for several days. I’m sorry to the listeners for taking a break from the show without offering any explanation.”

He continued, “I suddenly wasn’t feeling well last Wednesday, so it was difficult for me to host the radio show. After that, I underwent various tests and consultations. I’m still waiting for some more detailed tests, but medical professionals advised me to rest because of a nervous-system symptom called ‘reduced vagal nerve function.’ As a result, I had no choice but to take a break from the radio show and rest.”

Lee Sang-soon said, “I was told that I can gradually recover if I get enough rest, so I’ll use this opportunity to take sufficient time to recover more thoroughly and return.” He added, “I’ll also carefully check my overall physical condition and fully regain my health before returning to you in good shape.”

Regarding his return, he said, “I didn’t know when I would recover either. I kept thinking, ‘If I feel better even by tomorrow, I should return to hosting,’ and that’s why this post was delayed.” He reassured fans and listeners, saying, “Please don’t worry too much. I’m resting and recovering well, so please wait just a little longer.”

Previously, Lee Sang-soon missed seven consecutive live broadcasts of MBC FM4U’s *A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon* from the 30th of last month through the 5th. Counting the roughly past ten days, he had been absent for a total of nine days.

As his sudden absence continued, various speculations—including concerns about his health—emerged. Substitute DJ Thomas Cook also explained the situation on the broadcast.

On the 26th of last month, Thomas Cook said on Lee Sang-soon’s behalf, “Soon-DJ will be arriving just a little late because he isn’t feeling well. Please don’t worry too much.” Lee Sang-soon then joined the studio about 10 minutes before the end of the broadcast and apologized, saying, “I’m really sorry.” He also said he had visited the medical room.

At the time, Lee Sang-soon explained, “I wasn’t feeling well. I left the show in Thomas Cook’s hands and went to the medical room. I lay down and had a consultation there.” He also expressed his gratitude, saying, “It’s such a relief that Thomas Cook was here. If I had tried to host the show in this condition, I don’t think I would have been able to do it.”

As Lee Sang-soon’s absence continued, Thomas Cook said, “There isn’t anything particularly wrong with his health. After deciding that he needed time to manage his condition, we discussed it with the production team and decided to let him take a few days to rest.”

With Lee Sang-soon now revealing specific details about his health and the reason he took a break from the radio show through social media, the questions raised so far are expected to be resolved. He is currently resting on medical advice while awaiting additional detailed tests, and his return date has not yet been decided.

▶ Full text of Lee Sang-soon’s social media post

Hello, this is Lee Sang-soon.

Many people have been worried because I haven’t been able to host the radio show for several days. I’m sorry to the listeners for taking a break from the show without offering any explanation.

I suddenly wasn’t feeling well last Wednesday, so it was difficult for me to host the radio show. After that, I underwent various tests and consultations. I’m still waiting for some more detailed tests, but medical professionals advised me to rest because of a nervous-system symptom called “reduced vagal nerve function.” As a result, I am taking a break from the radio show and resting.

I was told that I can gradually recover if I get enough rest, so I’ll use this opportunity to take sufficient time to recover more thoroughly and return.

Many people have been worried, but I didn’t know when I would recover either. I kept thinking, “If I feel better even by tomorrow, I should return to hosting,” and that’s why this post was delayed.

I’ll use this opportunity to carefully check my overall physical condition and fully regain my health before returning to you in good shape.

Please don’t worry too much. I’m resting and recovering well, so please wait just a little longer.

I’ll see you again soon in good health. Thank you.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.