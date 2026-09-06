Kwon Min-a Opens Up After Exposing Her Older Sister’s Embezzlement of 800 Million Won: “I’m Not Being Dramatic or Making Things Up”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kwon Min-a, formerly of A.O.A, candidly shared her feelings about the various views surrounding her life.

On the 5th, Kwon Min-a posted a lengthy message on her personal account, discussing what she had been through, her current state of mind, and the direction in which she wants to live going forward.

She began by saying, "Would you say my life has been somewhat eventful? Or maybe I’m being overly dramatic?" She then stressed that everything she had revealed was true, addressing suspicions that she had been making things up.

Kwon Min-a stated, "But everything is true. People ask if I have pathological lying disorder and whether I only write about the things I suffered, but the proportion of harm I experienced is overwhelmingly high, so there isn’t really anything in particular I can write about having done to others."

She also indicated that she did not want to reveal everything she had experienced since childhood. She confessed, "If you ask me to write about the things I suffered since I was a child, that would be too miserable. I hide things even from that point because I don’t want people to treat me with pity."

She also explained the meaning behind the name she currently uses. Kwon Min-a, who has changed the Chinese characters in her name several times, said that she considered this her final name change and, with help from an acquaintance, chose characters meaning “strong Min” and “sprout Ah.”

She added, "I hope people will look at me and think, ‘She’s truly strong,’ just like the name I use now."

Kwon Min-a also confessed that she had endured extremely difficult experiences throughout her life. She candidly described her condition, saying, "I’ve gone through things so cruel and brutal that people might wonder how I’m even still alive. After making it this far, I’ve had many breakdowns, and I feel like I’ve become damaged. I’m still unstable now, too."

At the same time, she acknowledged that although she wanted others to understand her, it would be difficult for anyone to fully do so without having gone through the same experiences. Kwon Min-a wrote, "Honestly, what I want to say is, ‘Please try to understand me.’ But just as I can’t empathize well with something I haven’t experienced myself, other people can’t really know either."

She emphasized that she was not seeking sympathy or pity. Instead, she said she was trying to move beyond her weaker past self and live more strongly and confidently.

Kwon Min-a stated, "I’m doing my best to act strong. I want to stop being weak and live with strength, confidence, courage, boldness, brightness, and positivity. I’m trying to live simply and purely, like my mother."

She also shared the attitude toward life that she considers important. Rather than being weak toward the strong and strong toward the weak, she said, "Simply put, I prefer being strong toward the strong and gentle toward the weak."

She added that the choice of how to live ultimately belongs to each individual, and expressed her belief that what matters is not regretting that choice. Kwon Min-a said, "How you live and what you choose are up to you, but if you have no regrets about that choice, I consider it a success."

Finally, she left a positive message for her fans and everyone reading her post. She encouraged them to stay strong by eating, working, exercising, spending time with others, making time for themselves, and keeping a journal.

Kwon Min-a concluded her post by saying, "Everyone, enjoy your meal today, gather your strength to work and exercise, spend time with other people, spend some time alone, try writing in a journal, and stay strong! If something bad happened, something good will surely happen tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Kwon Min-a became the center of controversy on the 4th after claiming that her older sister had embezzled approximately 700–800 million won. Interest has continued after she once again spoke directly about her life and feelings.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.