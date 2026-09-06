Han Suk-joon Wakes Up to a Pool of Blood After Orthostatic Hypotension Causes Shocking Accident: “My Entire Memory Was Gone”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Han Suk-joon recalled a past accident in which he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed, describing the terrifying situation he experienced at the time.

On the episode of the JTBC entertainment program “Knowing Bros” that aired on the 5th, Jang Young-ran, Han Suk-joon, Mirage, and Jae-gyun Hwang appeared and shared various stories.

That day, Han Suk-joon mentioned a sudden fainting accident he experienced at home last year. It had been an ordinary morning, but something unexpected happened after he woke up.

Han Suk-joon said, “Last year, I got up in the morning, collapsed, and ended up having a problem.”

At the time, Han Suk-joon sat on his bed for a while before standing up to turn off the music. After that, however, he said he had no memory of what happened.

He recalled, “I woke up in the morning, sat on the edge of the bed, and stood up to turn off the music. I had no memory after that and was sleeping on the floor.”

His wife was startled by the loud noise made when he fell and checked on him. Han Suk-joon was found with a serious head injury.

Han Suk-joon explained how serious his condition had been, saying, “There was a loud bang, which startled my wife and woke her up. My entire head was covered in blood.”

Afterward, hospital tests revealed that the cause was orthostatic hypotension. Orthostatic hypotension can cause dizziness or fainting when blood pressure drops after a person suddenly stands up from a lying or seated position.

Han Suk-joon also previously shared details of the incident on his social media shortly afterward.

He said that he had been unable to speak properly because he had lost a great deal of blood, and that he was eventually taken to the emergency room for brain imaging and treatment for his wounds.

Last year, Han Suk-joon also shared his feelings about the incident on social media, writing, “I suddenly collapsed at home. My memory was cut off. When my wife woke me up, I couldn’t tell whether I had woken up from sleep or returned from death. There was blood everywhere, and I couldn’t speak properly. I was taken to the emergency room, where they performed brain imaging and treated the torn areas. I’m much better now, but looking back, it was terrifying.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.