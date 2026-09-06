Park Soo-hong’s Three-Year, 500 Million Won Model Fee Lawsuit Comes to an End as Company A Withdraws Appeal

Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] A civil lawsuit filed by broadcaster Park Soo-hong against a food company over approximately 500 million won in advertising model fees has ended after the company withdrew its appeal.

According to Star News on the 6th, food company A submitted a notice of withdrawal of its appeal to the court on August 21 in connection with the lawsuit for payment under an agreement involving Park Soo-hong. As a result, the appellate proceedings, which had continued after the company challenged the first-instance ruling, have also concluded.

The case began in September 2023, when Park Soo-hong filed a lawsuit claiming that he had not been paid his advertising model fees. He alleged that approximately 496 million won remained unpaid for a convenience-store squid product for which he had served as a model.

The case subsequently went through mediation proceedings, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement. During the first trial, they sharply disagreed over whether the advertising contract had been formally concluded and how compensation for the actual advertising activities should be calculated.

After reviewing both sides’ arguments, the court repeatedly explored the possibility of a settlement. However, mediation failed, and the first-instance ruling was ultimately issued.

In February, the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch ruled that Company A must pay Park Soo-hong’s side approximately 70 million won, plus late-payment interest. However, it rejected the remaining amount claimed by Park Soo-hong’s side and ordered the plaintiff’s side to bear 84% of the litigation costs.

Company A challenged the ruling and filed an appeal on February 25, sending the case to the Suwon High Court.

During the second trial, the court again proposed that the two sides consider reaching an agreement. After hearing arguments, the Suwon High Court issued a recommendation for settlement and subsequently referred the case to mediation. However, the two sides reportedly failed to find common ground.

After Company A withdrew the appeal itself, Park Soo-hong’s advertising model fee lawsuit, which had continued for approximately three years, ended without a separate appellate ruling.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong married Kim Da-ye in 2021, and they welcomed their daughter, Jae-i, in 2024.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.