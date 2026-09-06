A Noticeable Bulge in an Embarrassing Area? Johyun Posts “LOL” After Controversy, Appearing Unfazed

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Actress Shin Jee-won, formerly of the group Berry Good and known as Johyun, recently drew online attention over an outfit she wore at a stage greeting. Despite the controversy, she has continued sharing updates from her everyday life as usual.

On the 6th, Shin Jee-won posted photos on her personal account showing her spending time with her dog. In the released photos, she is seen holding the dog in her arms. When the dog made a playful expression, Shin Jee-won added the short caption “LOL,” expressing her amusement.

Recently, Shin Jee-won received unexpected attention for her styling at a film event. She attended the VIP screening of the film “Karlovy Vary,” held on the 26th of last month at Megabox COEX in Seoul, wearing a burgundy ribbed knit long dress for the stage greeting.

The outfit featured a body-hugging silhouette, a deep V-neck, and a long-skirt design. Videos and photos taken at the event spread online, prompting a range of reactions to the fit and silhouette of the dress.

Under the strong stage lighting, a contour in part of the outfit became particularly noticeable, leading some viewers to say that it could feel somewhat embarrassing. Shin Jee-won was also captured bringing both hands together in front of her body onstage, appearing conscious of the outfit.

Online reactions to the styling included comments such as “It’s so embarrassing to look at,” “Is the stylist her anti-fan?” and “How could she wear something like that?” Others, however, said there was no need to overinterpret a silhouette created simply by the material of the outfit and the lighting.

Even as the controversy continued, Shin Jee-won shared her daily life rather than issuing a separate explanation or statement. By posting photos with her dog, she appeared to continue her social media activities as usual.

Shin Jee-won debuted in 2016 as a member of the girl group Berry Good and worked under the name Johyun. After the group disbanded in 2021, she continued her acting career under her real name, Shin Jee-won.

She has appeared in the dramas “School Ghost Stories – The Child Who Never Comes,” “Cherry Blossoms After Winter,” and “Walking on Thin Ice,” as well as the films “Dragon Inn Part 1: The City of Sadness” and “Hypnosis.” In “Karlovy Vary,” she plays Kang Ha-na, a cinematographer. “Karlovy Vary” is scheduled to be released on the 9th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.