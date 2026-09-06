Lee Sang-soon to temporarily step away from radio hosting due to reduced vagal nerve function: "I will return after fully recovering"

Lee Sang-soon. Photo provided by MBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Singer Lee Sang-soon will temporarily step away from hosting his radio program due to reduced vagal nerve function.

On the 6th, Lee Sang-soon posted on his personal account, "Many people have been concerned because I have been unable to host the radio program for several days. I apologize to the listeners for taking a break from the program without explaining why."

He stated, "I suddenly felt unwell last Wednesday and had difficulty hosting the radio program, so I subsequently underwent various examinations and consultations. I am still waiting for detailed test results, but following medical advice that I need to rest because of neurological symptoms caused by reduced vagal nerve function, I have taken a break from the radio program and am resting."

He continued, "I was told that I could gradually recover if I get enough rest, so I will use this opportunity to take sufficient time, recover my health more fully, and return. I did not know when I would recover, so I kept thinking, 'If I feel better tomorrow, I should resume hosting the program,' and that is why this post was delayed."

Finally, Lee Sang-soon said, "I will use this opportunity to thoroughly check my overall physical condition, fully recover, and return in good health. Please do not worry too much. I am resting well and recovering, so please wait just a little longer."

Lee Sang-soon's agency, Antenna, also said in an official statement that day, "He is currently taking a temporary break from hosting the radio program based on medical advice that he needs to rest due to reduced vagal nerve function," adding, "We will actively support the artist so that he can focus fully on his recovery."

Meanwhile, MBC FM4U's "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon" will temporarily be hosted by special DJs.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.