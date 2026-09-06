Writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol Dies...‘Peter Pan Dad’ Who Moved Yoo Jae-suk, Holds Funeral Without a Funeral Hall in Accordance with His Wishes

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] "I will receive treatment, so please let me live just six more months."

Writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, known as the “Peter Pan Dad” who pleaded with doctors to extend his life so he could find a home for his son with severe autism, has died. His story, which even brought Yoo Jae-suk to tears on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” became tragic news just 24 days after the episode aired.

Jeong Yu-jin, head of the Forum of Developmental Disability Support Professionals, announced on social media on the 6th, "At 7:56 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2026, Jeon Gyeong-cheol, Peter Pan Dad, departed on his long journey." She added, "In accordance with his wishes, the funeral will be held without a funeral hall. His body is currently being kept at the hospital, and no separate funeral hall will be set up," before praying for the deceased’s repose.

Jeon was a father who raised his 27-year-old son, Je-won, who has severe autism spectrum disorder, on his own. Although Je-won had a sturdy build as an adult, his medically diagnosed social age was equivalent to that of a 2.3-year-old. Jeon called his son “Peter Pan,” comparing him to the storybook boy who never grows up.

On “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on August 12, he said, "The past 27 years were like raising a two-year-old child for 27 years." He continued, "The brief moments of happiness my child gives me cover the exhaustion. I was able to endure because I had enjoyed that happiness for 27 years," describing the long years of caregiving as happiness rather than sacrifice.

He also opened up about his struggle to protect his son’s health. When Je-won’s weight once reached 160 kilograms, he chained and padlocked the refrigerator and managed his diet for more than a year, helping him lose 70 kilograms. Although he was left with injuries on his arm after wrestling with his son, he never gave up, saying, "My son’s life is at stake. What father would neglect him?"

Jeon, who cared for both his mother, who had dementia, and his son, was also diagnosed with end-stage liver cancer. He was told that his life expectancy would be about six months without treatment, but he initially refused chemotherapy. He believed that six months would be enough to find a place where his son could live after he was gone. Reality, however, proved harsher than expected. For more than a year, Jeon contacted and personally visited about 1,000 facilities, but was repeatedly turned away because his son required substantial staffing and financial resources. As his condition rapidly deteriorated, he returned to the hospital and pleaded for treatment, saying, "I was wrong. I need to find a home for my son, but I still haven’t found one."

The father and son’s story became known to the public through the “Goodbye, Peter Pan” episode of MBC’s “True Story Expedition” last March. The related video received about five million views, prompting an outpouring of help and support from across the country. Donations were also raised through the memoir Jeon serialized on Brunch, and the writing was published as the essay “Goodbye, Peter Pan.”

Most importantly, a home that could care for Je-won 365 days a year emerged. News that a place had been found for his son was revealed in July through “True Story Expedition—The Miracle of Peter Pan.” However, after sending away the son he had never spent a day apart from in 27 years, Jeon’s health deteriorated further. He stopped chemotherapy, and the intervals between procedures to drain fluid from his abdomen grew increasingly shorter.

Even so, the deceased thought beyond his own son. Based on royalties and related proceeds from “Goodbye, Peter Pan,” he dreamed of creating a community called “Neverland,” where people with the most severe developmental disabilities could live with 24-hour care. His final goal was to establish villages across the country where “Peter Pans” like his son Je-won could live together.

On “You Quiz on the Block,” he also left a final message for his son. He said he wanted to tell him, "Forget the existence of your father and live happily," so that his son would not suffer while waiting for him, but admitted that this was not entirely what he truly felt. Jeon said, "I hope you remember me as an older man who vaguely comes to mind, someone who looked at me warmly and prepared lots of delicious food. You may not know who he was, but I hope that when you think of him, he will be someone you suddenly miss." Yoo Jae-suk also shed tears as Jeon calmly continued his confession.

After hearing the tragic news, internet users paid tribute, saying, "I hope you can put down your worries about your son and rest in peace," "I had hoped for a miracle, but this is so heartbreaking," "I hope your son can live well," "I cried a lot watching ‘You Quiz on the Block,’" and "May the deceased, who devoted his entire life to his son, rest in peace."

Minjeong Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.