Lee Ha-jeong, married to Jeong Jun-ho, was once a successful announcer... "I’m living as the kids’ manager"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ha-jeong, a former announcer turned broadcaster, shared an update on her busy daily life, saying she has taken on the role of “manager” for her two children instead of pursuing her once-glamorous broadcasting career.

On the 6th, Lee Ha-jeong posted photos of her recent life on social media along with the caption, "Living as Jung Si-uk and Jeong Yu-dam’s manager."

In the photos, Lee Ha-jeong is seen carrying an instrument case over one shoulder and her own bag along with the children’s belongings over the other. Although her face is obscured as she takes a selfie, the fatigue of the day is evident in her disheveled hair and drooping eyes.

The sight of both hands filled with luggage as she manages her two children’s schedules and transportation offers a glimpse into the daily life she described as being their “manager.” It has drawn attention as a realistic contrast to the image of her appearing before the public during her broadcasting career.

Lee Ha-jeong once worked as a successful announcer, but she now appears to be spending considerable time managing her two children’s daily lives. Her update attracted attention as she was seen spending a busy day as a mother, personally handling the children’s belongings and helping them get around.

Netizens continued to show interest in Lee Ha-jeong’s candid remark and tired appearance. By revealing the realities of her life as a mother, hidden behind her glamorous broadcasting career, she elicited empathy and support.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-jeong, a former MBC announcer, married actor Jeong Jun-ho, who is 10 years her senior, in 2011. They have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.