Hollywood Film and Advertising Deals Fell Through, Yet Kim Min-jong Forgives MC Mong: “I Accepted Him Wholeheartedly”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kim Min-jong has decided to accept MC Mong’s apology after the two became embroiled in a conflict over controversy surrounding Kim Min-jong.

According to a MyDaily report on the 6th, Kim Min-jong’s side said it would accept MC Mong’s apology after he acknowledged his wrongdoing and apologized in person.

Earlier, MC Mong mentioned Kim Min-jong by name while making claims related to an illegal gambling group in the entertainment industry during a livestream in May. The remarks were made before the specific facts had been verified, and the controversy grew as they quickly spread online.

Kim Min-jong’s side immediately denied that the claims were true. However, as the controversy intensified, Kim Min-jong reportedly suffered a significant impact on his professional activities. He withdrew from a Hollywood film scheduled to be shot in the United States, and two major advertising contracts that had been under discussion were also reportedly suspended.

Kim Min-jong eventually took legal action on the 1st by filing a complaint against MC Mong through his legal representative on suspicion of violating the Information and Communications Network Act, including defamation.

MC Mong later issued a public apology during a livestream on the 5th. He said, "I apologize once again for causing misunderstandings about Min-jong. It was my fault even to mention my senior. I will accept whatever articles are published from now on."

He continued, "The misunderstanding regarding senior Kim Min-jong’s alleged gambling was resolved between the two of us today, and he warmly embraced me," revealing that he had met Kim Min-jong in person and talked with him.

Following MC Mong’s apology, Kim Min-jong’s side also issued a statement. It said Kim Min-jong had decided not to turn away MC Mong, who realized his mistake and apologized first, but to accept his sincere apology.

Kim Min-jong’s side particularly emphasized that, despite the financial and emotional harm caused by the false claims against him, he warmly received MC Mong when MC Mong belatedly acknowledged his wrongdoing and came to apologize.

Kim Min-jong’s side stated, "Kim Min-jong did not reject MC Mong’s belated apology after he realized his mistake and bowed his head first. Instead, he willingly accepted it wholeheartedly."

It added, "Although MC Mong publicly targeted Kim Min-jong and caused him serious financial and emotional harm, the ending—in which Kim Min-jong extended his hand first and warmly embraced someone who belatedly regretted his wrongdoing and reached out—clearly proves why Kim Min-jong is a ‘true actor’ who has received the love of the industry and the public for so long."

With the controversy having escalated into legal proceedings, the conflict now appears to be coming to an end after the two sides met in person to clear up their misunderstanding and MC Mong issued a public apology.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.