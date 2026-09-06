“She Only Remembers BTS Jimin” — Overseas Fan Touches Hearts by Attending Chicago Concert with Mother Living with Dementia

Provided by Big Hit Music

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] A fan’s heartfelt devotion to Jimin of BTS has moved many people after she took a special trip with her mother, who is living with dementia.

An overseas fan recently shared on social media how she attended a BTS concert in Chicago with her mother, who has dementia.

According to the daughter, her mother is gradually losing memories of everyday life, but she still remembers Jimin’s name. Wanting to share a precious memory her mother continues to cherish, the daughter bought concert tickets and set out on the trip with her.

In a video she shared, the daughter told her mother, “Mom, I bought tickets so we can go see Jimin,” and her mother appeared delighted and happy to hear the news.

The daughter said that even while traveling by plane, her mother repeatedly sang and said, “I’m going to see my Jimin.”

However, after filming the video, her mother again asked her daughter where Jimin was and why they needed luggage. The daughter explained, “Mom remembers Jimin, but she doesn’t remember where we’re going or why we’re taking a plane.”

Even as her memories faded, Jimin remained someone special to her.

The daughter attended the Chicago concert with her mother and joined as VIPs to watch the performance. She also visited a pop-up store with her mother and bought new Jimin-related merchandise to hang in her mother’s bedroom.

In the photos shared alongside the video, the mother wore a T-shirt bearing Jimin’s name and smiled brightly, warming the hearts of those who saw them.

The daughter also expressed gratitude for the precious moments she was able to share with her mother during the trip. She said, “I don’t know how I can ever repay Jimin for these small moments I was able to share with my mom.”

The mother remembers Jimin’s name even as her other memories gradually fade, while her daughter gave her the special memory of meeting the star she loves. Their story has deeply touched many fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.