Park Sung-kwang’s Wife Lee Sol-i Opens Up About Her Changing Appearance as She Ages: “Who Wants to Get Old?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, candidly shared her concerns about her appearance as she came to feel the effects of aging.

On the 6th, Lee Sol-i took to social media to open up about her concerns regarding her appearance, calling them “the biggest concern of my life.”

Lee Sol-i shared her candid feelings about how her appearance is changing with age, saying, “Who wants to get old? Home care is just too difficult.” Her realistic concerns were relatable to many people and resonated with her fans.

Lee Sol-i then introduced a new beauty device she is promoting. After candidly discussing her concerns about managing her appearance, she naturally drew attention to the related product by introducing it herself.

Lee Sol-i is currently active as an influencer and organizes group purchases for various products. Through social media, she introduces and sells products, also showcasing her entrepreneurial side.

She communicates with her fans by turning everyday concerns into content while connecting them with the products she presents.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple has continued to communicate with fans by sharing their married life and daily routines through television appearances and social media.

Lee Sol-i later revealed that she had battled a women’s cancer and said she had undergone surgery and chemotherapy. Her candid disclosure of her illness at the time drew widespread support.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.