“Please Remember the ‘Peter Pan Dad’: Publisher Mourns Author Jeon Gyeong-cheol and Vows to Carry On His Final Wish”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jung] Iyagi Jangsu, the publisher of Goodbye, Peter Pan, mourned the late author Jeon Gyeong-cheol and said it would carry on his final dream.

Iyagi Jangsu announced the news of his death through its official social media account on the 6th, saying, "Author Jeon Gyeong-cheol of Goodbye, Peter Pan has departed for heaven."

The publisher said, "In accordance with author Jeon Gyeong-cheol's wishes, the funeral will be held without a viewing room." It added, "We will remember and carry on his wish to establish a Neverland village for all the Peter Pans in the world—a dream he left behind." The publisher also urged people to "please remember the life and hopes of Peter Pan's dad," expressing its deep condolences for the deceased.

Jeon was a father who had cared for his son, Jewon, who has severe autism spectrum disorder, on his own for 27 years. After being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer and told that he had an expected life expectancy of about six months, he began searching for a safe place where his son could live after his death.

His story became known through MBC's True Story Expedition last March after he had contacted about 1,000 facilities but failed to find one willing to accept Jewon. Following the broadcast, support and offers of help poured in from across the country, and a home was secured for Jewon.

Jeon recorded in writing the years he had spent living with his son. His memoir, serialized on Brunch, became the essay Goodbye, Peter Pan after receiving support from readers and being published by Iyagi Jangsu. The late author called his son and people with severe developmental disabilities “Peter Pans,” comparing them to the boy in the fairy tale who never grows up.

His dream went beyond creating a home for his own son. His final wish was to establish community villages called Neverland across the country, where people with the most severe developmental disabilities could live together while receiving round-the-clock care. Jeon also expressed his intention to use royalties and related proceeds from the book to establish a foundation and build the community. Iyagi Jangsu pledged to remember the book and dream he left behind and continue pursuing the establishment of Neverland for “all the Peter Pans in the world.”

On the 12th of last month, he appeared on tvN's You Quiz on the Block and shared his final message to his son. He said he wanted to remain “someone who suddenly comes to mind and is missed” even if he gradually faded from his son's memory, bringing Yoo Jae-suk and viewers to tears.

Jeon passed away at 7:56 p.m. on the 5th. In accordance with his wishes, the funeral will be held without a separate viewing room.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.