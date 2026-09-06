You Quiz on the Block Mourns ‘Peter Pan Dad’ Who Cared for Son with Severe Autism for 27 Years: “We Will Remember the Heart You Left Behind”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ mourned the death of essayist Jeon Gyeong-cheol, known as the ‘Peter Pan dad’ for caring for his son with severe autism for 27 years.

The ‘You Quiz on the Block’ team posted a tribute to Jeon Gyeong-cheol through its official account on the 6th.

The production team expressed its condolences, saying, "Essayist Jeon Gyeong-cheol dreamed until the very end of a better world for people with developmental disabilities. We are grateful that we were able to share your hopes on You Quiz on the Block. We will remember for a long time the heart you left behind. May he rest in peace."

Essayist Jeon Gyeong-cheol previously appeared on ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ where he spoke candidly about his feelings as a father raising a son with severe autism and the realities faced by families of people with developmental disabilities.

Jeon died at 7:56 p.m. on the 5th. On the 6th, Jeong Yu-jin, head of the Forum of Professionals Supporting People with Developmental Disabilities, announced Jeon’s death on social media, writing, "On Saturday night, September 5, 2026, at 7:56 p.m., Jeon Gyeong-cheol, the Peter Pan dad, departed on a long journey."

In accordance with his wishes, the funeral will be held without a viewing or funeral hall.

Essayist Jeon Gyeong-cheol chronicled his long experience raising a son with severe autism in his essay ‘Goodbye, Peter Pan.’ He cared for his son, whose mental age was at the level of a two- or three-year-old, for 27 years. During his lifetime, he continued working to create an environment where his son could live safely and securely even after his own death.

After being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, he especially searched personally for a suitable care environment where his son could live in his absence. He also devoted himself to establishing the Peter Pan Foundation for adults with severe autism and their families and to creating a community for people with developmental disabilities.

His life and concerns became known to the public through several television programs. After appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s ‘True Story Expedition’ in March, he appeared on ‘You Quiz on the Block’ last month, where he opened up about his deep affection for his son and his feelings as he prepared for the end of his life.

On ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ Jeon Gyeong-cheol moved many viewers by expressing his hope that, after his death, his son would remember him only faintly as a warm father rather than remembering him too vividly.

He said, "I want to tell him to forget completely the existence of his father and live only for his own happiness, but that would not be honest about how I feel. I hope he remembers me something like this: ‘There was a man I vaguely remember. He was much older than me, and I don’t know why, but he suddenly grew old. Whenever he looked at me, he was very warm, and he used to prepare lots of delicious food for me. I don’t remember who he was, but I sometimes miss him when I think of him.’ Of course, I will be holding the handsome baby who brought me 27 years of happiness in my arms."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.