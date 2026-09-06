Seo Jeong-hee, 44 kg and Extremely Thin Yet Squeezed Into a Luxury Designer Dress: "It Was Tailored to Me When I Was Slimmer"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Seo Jeong-hee brought out a luxury designer dress she bought 10 years ago, showing off her unchanged sense of style and slender figure.

On the 6th, Seo Jeong-hee shared an update on her social media, saying, "On a day when old things shine again, I brought out and wore my 10-year-old Alexander McQueen black dress."

She added, "It was tailored to me when I was slimmer, so it feels a little too tight for my body now. Somehow, though, even that discomfort has become today's edge."

In the photos, Seo Jeong-hee looks flawless in the black dress she bought 10 years ago. Although she described it as a "tight-fitting dress," her still-delicate figure draws attention.

Seo Jeong-hee paired the black dress with dark sunglasses and wrapped a scarf around her neck. She completed the chic, all-black look with a black vintage bag, black socks, and black high heels.

In particular, Seo Jeong-hee posed in front of the gray fence and screen wall at her home, creating the impression of a personal runway. She shared her fashion philosophy, saying, "I put on black sunglasses and carried an old vintage bag. Some things do not change even as time passes: clothes I loved, familiar attitudes, and a certain sensibility that makes me feel like myself."

She continued, "In front of the gray fence at our home. The cold, chic screen wall in our home becomes my own runway again today," expressing her affection for enjoying fashion in her personal space.

Seo Jeong-hee also added, "This is not a fashion show for anyone else, but a small round of applause for myself as I cross through time," and, "In the space where I become most myself, I put on the oldest version of me again."

Seo Jeong-hee is drawing attention as she reflects on her past and present through clothes brought out again after 10 years, while continuing to enjoy her distinctive style.

Meanwhile, Seo Jeong-hee was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022 and underwent surgery and treatment. She has since recovered and continued her active career, and is publicly dating architect Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years younger than her.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.