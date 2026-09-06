‘No Casting Offers for Six Years’: Michael ByungJu Kim May Change Careers in His Mid-40s... Makes Debut as an Artist and Receives a Collaboration Offer

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Michael ByungJu Kim has shown new potential as a visual artist amid a six-year acting hiatus. He not only exhibited his own paintings and served as a docent, but also attracted a visitor who actually purchased one of his works. He even received an offer to become a partner artist, raising expectations for his new challenge.

On the 6th, the Gwangsan Kim Family YouTube channel released a video titled “Changing Careers in His Mid-40s—Honey, What Are You Going to Do?”

Michael ByungJu Kim exhibited paintings he had created himself and took time to introduce them as a docent. The exhibition space was a hotel room. His wife, Jang Jeong-yun, said, “My husband didn’t have a studio, so I told him to find one. But he said he didn’t need a studio and painted on canvases at home. I think it’s amazing. Seeing how well he draws these pictures with crayons, it’s clear that he has a talent for art.” A visitor who purchased one of Michael ByungJu Kim’s works that day also appeared, drawing attention.

Michael ByungJu Kim told visitors, “These are all works I painted myself. I have liked drawing since I was young, and just as I was deciding to attend art college, I happened to pass an open model audition and began working in the entertainment industry.” He continued to paint while working as an actor and said that the process helped him heal from difficult experiences.

Meanwhile, one of Michael ByungJu Kim’s associates made him an offer, saying, “I advised actor Michael ByungJu Kim to raise the prices of his works, but he firmly declined, asking why he should raise the price of his debut work. We are currently proposing that he move forward as a partner artist.” Michael ByungJu Kim replied, “I’ll accept that offer quickly,” raising expectations for his future activities.

Meanwhile, Michael ByungJu Kim, an unmarried father with a daughter named Subin, married writer Jang Jeong-yun, whom he met through Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Altoran in 2020. The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2024.

Last year, Michael ByungJu Kim also drew attention when he mentioned that his acting hiatus had reached five years. His mother expressed her disappointment through the Gwangsan Kim Family YouTube channel, saying, “He’s such a good actor, so why aren’t offers coming in from dramas or shows?” Jang Jeong-yun likewise lamented his hiatus, saying, “Please write him a drama role. He’s such a good actor.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.