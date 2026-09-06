Lee Young-ja’s Second-Home Garden Left in Ruins by Monsoon Rains: “Everything’s Bent—This Is a Disaster”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Lee Young-ja expressed her disappointment after revealing the second-home garden that had been left in disarray by the monsoon rains.

On the 6th, a video titled “Lee Young-ja’s Fresh(?) September Table Made by Clearing Out the Front Yard Instead of Going to the Market” was uploaded to Lee Young-ja’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Young-ja inspected the front-yard garden, which had been battered by the autumn monsoon rains, and began cleaning it herself. After finding fallen corn stalks, she lamented, “Wow, everything’s bent. All the corn has been knocked over. This is a disaster.”

As she continued looking around the garden, Lee Young-ja sighed, saying, “It’s been completely wrecked.”

Lee Young-ja was especially shocked to see that all the tomato pots had fallen over. She looked upset as she said, “This is my ambitious project of 26 years.” However, she soon took matters into her own hands, standing the fallen pots upright one by one and energetically tidying up the garden.

Several days later, Lee Young-ja harvested vegetables from the garden. After finishing the harvest, she added octopus and ham to ingredients from the garden, including chili peppers, pumpkin, and cucumbers, and made fried rice. The staff who tasted the finished dish marveled at the octopus’s texture and the harmony of the vegetables.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.