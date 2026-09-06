"Flawless"—Seongri and Jang Han-byeol Take a Dominant Victory on 'Immortal Songs'

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Seongri and Jang Han-byeol captured the title with an overwhelming performance.

The second part of KBS2's 'Immortal Songs—National Trot Festival Special,' which aired on the 5th, featured a duet performance by 'Global Hwagae Market,' formed by Andong native Seongri and Jang Han-byeol from Brisbane, Australia. Jang Han-byeol first entertained the waiting room as a 'talk star' with her outstanding wit, then completely transformed when she took the stage.

Seongri and Jang Han-byeol chose Songgolmae's 'You, Who I Met by Chance' and immediately captivated the audience with soaring high notes and dazzling stage presence. Their vocal chemistry moved freely between dance, rock, and trot, perfectly reinterpreting 'You, Who I Met by Chance.'

After the performance, the cast members marveled, "There isn't a single thing to criticize" and "How do they maintain such live vocal skills while delivering a performance like this?"

As expected, Seongri and Jang Han-byeol defeated all of their formidable competitors and claimed the final championship trophy for Part 2.

Seongri and Jang Han-byeol will keep the momentum going with their upcoming 'Nameless Legend' nationwide concert tour. Through these performances, they will meet fans across the country in person with even more polished stages and a diverse range of charms.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.