Yook Joong-wan Gave Up on Buying the 800 Million-Won Rooftop Apartment Featured on 'I Live Alone'... It's Now Worth 4 Billion Won: "I Feel Envious" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Yook Joong-wan, leader of the band 6BAND, recalled a painful memory involving the rooftop apartment in Mangwon-dong where he once lived.

Yook Joong-wan appeared as a special MC on the KBS2 entertainment program 'Boss in the Mirror,' which aired on the 6th.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo asked Yook Joong-wan about the story behind his regret, saying, "I heard you once felt envious because of the rooftop apartment in Mangwon-dong where you used to live." Yook Joong-wan was an early cast member of MBC's 'I Live Alone,' where he revealed his single life from a rooftop apartment in Mangwon-dong, Mapo District, Seoul.

Yook Joong-wan said, "Before I got married, the elderly landlord told me, 'Since you're getting married, you should buy this building.' It was at the entrance to Mangnidan Street, and he offered to sell it to me for 850 million won." He continued, "I guess I was afraid of taking out a loan at the time. That property is now worth 4 billion won," prompting a lament.

Jun Hyun-moo expressed regret, saying, "Back then, there was no such thing as Mangnidan Street, and Mangwon-dong was only just beginning to take off." Kim Sook also sympathized, saying, "It is a shame."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.