Park Sung-kwang’s Wife Lee Sol-i Shows Off Swimsuit-Level Exposure, Revealing Her Abs and Back in a Daring Look

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Sol-i, influencer and wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, showed off a daringly revealing outfit reminiscent of a swimsuit.

On the 6th, Lee Sol-i revealed her physique, saying, "I ate some greasy food and overate yesterday, so I very carefully checked my physique in the mirror. Do I have abs or not?"

In the video, Lee Sol-i lifts her top to check her abs, visually inspecting her physique. Despite saying she had overeaten, her still-slim figure draws attention.

In particular, Lee Sol-i turned around and revealed her unexpectedly striking back, saying, "Actually, the back is the main point." The daring outfit exposed her back line, highlighting her toned physique and capturing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” where they shared their life as a married couple.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.