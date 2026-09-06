Lee Seo-jin Exasperated by Seo In-young’s Real Personality: "She’s in Her 40s—Why Treat Her Like a Baby?" ('My Genie Secretary')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Seo-jin was taken aback after hearing the “care instructions” delivered by singer Seo In-young’s manager.

On the 5th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s 'What Will You Do for Me? – My Genie Secretary' (hereafter 'My Genie Secretary') released a video titled 'An Unprecedented Refusal to Cater to a Guest on My Genie Secretary. The Seo In-young User Manual That Even Professional Caretaker Lee Seo-jin Found Overwhelming.'

Before taking on their roles as Seo In-young’s managers, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu met with her actual manager for a handover briefing. The manager said, "There’s a user manual for In-young. At first, she’ll have a staring contest with you to establish dominance," leaving Lee Seo-jin flustered. He asked, "Why? Is she normally like that?"

The manager explained, "She tends to establish a hierarchy through staring contests," and advised them not to avoid Seo In-young’s gaze. He also told them, "You have to treat her like a baby. Think of her as a five-year-old little boy," prompting Lee Seo-jin to snap back, "But she’s not a baby, is she? She’s in her 40s!" His reaction drew laughter.

The manager continued the handover, saying, "When her energy drops, call her ‘Princess,’" before adding, "There’s something most important." Lee Seo-jin then cut the briefing short, saying, "You do it today, hyung [older brother]. I can’t do this." Kim Kwang-kyu also grumbled, "The handover alone took 15 minutes," while Lee Seo-jin said, "I’ll come back after I reform."

Meanwhile, the Seo In-young episode of 'My Genie Secretary' will air on the 11th at 11:10 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.