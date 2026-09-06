‘Ko Ji-yong Divorce’ Yang-Im Hur Enjoys Fireworks Festival Alone with Son Seung-jae in a Special Mother-and-Son Moment

[Sportschosun Reporter Yuna Jung] Seung-jae, the son of Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong and doctor Yang-Im Hur,

On the 5th, Seung-jae posted a video on his social media with the caption, "I finally went to the fireworks festival!"

In the video, Seung-jae visits the Seoul International Fireworks Festival held that day and watches spectacular fireworks light up the night sky. He captures the beautifully exploding fireworks on camera, drawing attention as he records the festival moments. Seung-jae appears to have attended the fireworks festival with his mother, Yang-Im Hur.

Ahead of the fireworks festival, Yang-Im Hur shared photos and wrote, "A storm of homework before going to the fireworks festival. His lips were sticking out, but I know that playing is more enjoyable when you work hard first~ haha. Today, the staff lounge briefly transformed into a library."

The photos showed Yang-Im Hur helping Seung-jae with his homework in the staff lounge of the hospital where she serves as director and chief physician. Seung-jae’s determination to finish his homework before enjoying the fireworks brought a smile to viewers.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, personally announced on his social media in July that he had divorced family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur about two years earlier. Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son Seung-jae the following year, but went their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.