"I Feel Like I’d Get in Trouble If I Say the Wrong Thing": Seo Kang-joon’s Reaction to Being Called Handsome

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Seo Kang-joon candidly shared his thoughts on being praised as handsome, while also opening up about his disappointment with the appearance and aura he strives for.

On the 6th, a video titled “Seo Kang-joon Returns With 7% Body Fat After the Entire Nation Tried to Stop Him From Working Out..” was uploaded to Jung Jae-hyung’s YouTube channel.

That day, Jung Jae-hyung stared intently at Seo Kang-joon’s face and marveled, “Your eye color is mysterious. It’s khaki-colored. It looks as if you’re wearing contact lenses. Your eyes are really different from the start.”

Jung Jae-hyung then asked, “Don’t you come out looking more handsome in photos than you think you will?” Seo Kang-joon replied, “I look different from what I imagined. It feels unfamiliar. I don’t look at my own eyes, after all. I only see them briefly when I look in the mirror, so when I’m photographed, I think, ‘Were my eyes always this color? Why do they look so light?’”

Jung Jae-hyung then complained, “It’s frustrating,” drawing laughter.

In particular, when asked, “Don’t you look in the mirror often?” Seo Kang-joon made another brutally candid remark(?): “I don’t really look in the mirror either. Even after washing up and looking at my face, I don’t think it looks that good. It’s only worth looking at after my hair and makeup are done.”

Speaking about his appearance, Seo Kang-joon said, “It’s not that I find my face boring; I’m just not entirely satisfied with it.” He continued, “I have a certain look I want and strive for. I like the kind of style Brad Pitt has. I want to become someone with real style.” He added, “I take after my father. Rather than being conventionally handsome, my father has a great deal of style.”

Regarding frequently being told that he is handsome, he said, “I don’t get tired of hearing it. I feel like I’d get in trouble if I say the wrong thing. It’s something I’m grateful to hear, and it’s a nice compliment.” At the same time, he candidly admitted, “To me, the aura and style that people like Brad Pitt possess—their own color and distinctive character—are really impressive. I envy them a little for those qualities.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.