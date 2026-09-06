Ji Ye-eun and VATA’s Marriage Was Not Mentioned Directly; Production Team Congratulates Them as “Bride-to-Be” Through Captions ('Running Man')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] While Ji Ye-eun did not directly mention her marriage to VATA on 'Running Man,' the production team indirectly referred to the couple’s wedding through on-screen captions.

Heo Kyung-hwan, Lee Joo-yeon and MIYEON appeared as guests on the SBS entertainment program 'Running Man' on the 6th and took part in the 'King of Kings' competition.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk told Ji Ye-eun, "Your dancing has improved a lot," and asked her to perform Ateez’s 'Bad' choreography. Ji Ye-eun hesitated briefly, saying, "Because today’s outfit is cute," but soon performed the dance with a serious expression, drawing laughter.

After watching Ji Ye-eun dance, Haha praised her, saying, "She’s the best." Yang Se-chan remarked, "As expected, VATA’s girlfriend is different," while Ji Seok-jin added, "Your dancing improved after you met VATA," also referring to their relationship.

During this exchange, Ji Ye-eun did not make any separate remarks about marrying VATA. Instead, the production team indirectly conveyed the couple’s wedding news by inserting captions such as “A bride-to-be who has captured both dance and love” and “A dance lesson from the groom-to-be who sees the light.”

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and VATA, both born in 1994, met at church and later became a couple. They began publicly dating in April and, after nurturing their relationship for about a year, will hold their wedding ceremony on December 12 at a private venue in Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.