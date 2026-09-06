"Breathing Heavily and Looking Unusual" Bae Seul-ki's Son Taken to ER with a Fever Over 40°C: "The Fever Won't Come Down"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and actress Bae Seul-ki described the tense situation in which her son was taken to the emergency room via the 119 emergency number after developing a high fever fluctuating around 40°C.

On the afternoon of the 6th, Bae Seul-ki shared on social media that her son Riu had suddenly developed a high fever.

Bae Seul-ki explained what happened at the time, saying, "He had a slight fever on Saturday evening, but it came down quickly after he took fever medicine, so I went to sleep feeling relieved. Then, at 4 a.m., I saw Riu tossing and turning, and something seemed off—he was breathing heavily and his eyes looked unusual. His body was so hot that I took his temperature, and it was 40.2°C, 39.8°C, and 40.3°C."

She added, "My child kept growing limp, and I was shaking so badly that I immediately called the 119 emergency number and took an ambulance to the emergency room."

However, unlike the tense situation moments earlier, her son quickly changed his mood when he saw the ambulance. Bae Seul-ki said, "He got excited when he saw the ambulance, kept singing 'beep-beep,' and even acted cute for the paramedics. Mom felt awkward. His fever even came down on the way."

Fortunately, test results showed that he had tested negative for influenza at that time. However, Bae Seul-ki expressed concern, saying, "His temperature is still around 38°C, and he has also started having a runny nose. I'm just hoping his fever comes down soon."

Bae Seul-ki later added, "I've been alternating fever reducers every two hours, but his temperature keeps hovering between 38.2°C and 38.6°C. Could alternating them be the problem? This is giving me such a headache," sharing that she was continuing to monitor her son's condition.

Meanwhile, Bae Seul-ki married YouTuber Shim Lee-Seob in 2020 and has a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.