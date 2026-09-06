82MAJOR Makes a Comeback with 'Like Fire,' Showcasing a Rough Charm and Precise Synchronized Choreography ('Inkigayo')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] The group 82MAJOR radiated fiery energy with visuals and performances that were more intense than ever.

82MAJOR (Nam Seong-mo, Park Seok-joon, Yoon Ye-chan, Jay Cho, Nick Hwang, and Kim Do-gyun) appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System's (SBS) Inkigayo, which aired this afternoon (the 6th), and performed the comeback stage for "Like Fire," the title track of their second single, "HEAT."

82MAJOR completed a free-spirited yet sophisticated look by pairing vintage white jackets with denim pants featuring rugged distressed details. Bandage accents placed across their fingers naturally highlighted the rough fighter concept of the title track and brought out the members' visuals.

82MAJOR heightened the stage's thrill with a blend of stylish vocals and disciplined, razor-sharp rapping. They filled the stage with intense point choreography in which they lit, extinguished, and tossed matches, along with precise synchronized group choreography. The members' more seasoned facial expressions and confident stage presence further captivated viewers.

On the 1st, 82MAJOR released the single "HEAT," which depicts energy gradually building and the heat of an explosive moment, making a highly anticipated comeback to the music scene. The title track "Like Fire" follows the narrative of their previous song "Sign," portraying in a raw and sensual way the moment when attraction to someone grows increasingly intense and emotions spiral out of control.

Immediately after its release, "Like Fire" reached No. 64 on Melon's major domestic music chart, the HOT 100 chart for songs released within the past 30 days, marking the group's best performance to date. On the 4th, it also reached No. 1 on the Bugs real-time TOP100 chart for the first time since their debut, signaling continued momentum.

The song also ranked No. 3 on both iTunes' "Top Song Chart" and "All Genre Chart" in Spain, while entering charts in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada at high positions. On NetEase Cloud Music, it achieved meaningful results by ranking No. 21 on the Rising Chart, No. 46 on the Soaring Chart, and No. 88 on the New Songs Chart.

Riding on this popularity, 82MAJOR released the "Like Fire" performance video through its official YouTube channel on the 5th. The video, featuring intense energy and dynamic performances, drew an enthusiastic response from fans immediately after its release.

Meanwhile, 82MAJOR will also attend the SPOTV K-Pop Awards (SKA), a global music awards ceremony being held today at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Ilsan, and will continue the excitement surrounding its comeback.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.