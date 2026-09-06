Late Writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, Who Left Behind His Son with Autism, Did Not Hold a Funeral: "Forget Dad and Live for Your Happiness"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] The late writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, known as a "Peter Pan dad," has passed away. From the moment he was diagnosed with end-stage liver cancer until the very end, he worried about his son, who had severe autism, more than he worried about himself. He held on for a year longer than expected and even arranged his own funeral to be as simple as possible.

Writer Jeon died at 7:56 p.m. on September 5. He was 64.

After divorcing his wife, Jeon cared for his son, who had severe autism spectrum disorder, for 27 years. His greatest concern was not his own death but the fact that his son would be left alone after he was gone. Even after being diagnosed with end-stage liver cancer, he traveled across the country to welfare institutions and other organizations to find a place where his son could live safely and stably. He made securing a home his son could rely on after his death his top priority, and lived about a year longer than the life expectancy predicted by doctors.

Jeon's heartbreaking story became known through MBC's "True Story Expedition" last March. His essay "Goodbye, Peter Pan," which chronicles his search for a home for his son, was published afterward. Amid widespread public interest, his son was able to find a new home.

Even after securing a home for his son, Jeon's concerns continued. He began preparing to help families facing difficulties similar to his own by pursuing the establishment of the Peter Pan Autism Welfare Foundation, which would support adults with severe autism. He also arranged his funeral in advance. During his lifetime, Jeon said he had established "a one-day funeral without a funeral hall or viewing" as the principle for his funeral and completed all the preparations. In accordance with his wishes, the actual funeral will also be held without a funeral hall or viewing.

It is not known specifically why he chose a funeral without a funeral hall or viewing. However, since he had worried more than anyone about the life his son would lead after his death, perhaps he had arranged even his final farewell in advance so that it would not burden those around him.

The message he left for his son is also deeply moving. During last month's appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," Jeon said, "I want to tell my son to completely forget the existence of his dad and live only for his own happiness," but added, "That isn't how I honestly feel. I would like him to remember me this way: 'There was a man I vaguely remember. He was much older than me. I don't know why, but there was a man who suddenly grew old, and he was very warm and prepared a lot of delicious food for me. I don't remember clearly who he was. I may suddenly miss him when I think of him.'"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.