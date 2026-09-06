Kim Yun-ji’s Family Turns Out to Be Staying in the United States for an Extended Period... Lee Sang-hae and Kim Young-im Also Depart, "Longing to See Their Granddaughter"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Sang-hae and traditional Korean musician Kim Young-im have left for the United States to visit their son and daughter-in-law, who are staying there for an extended period.

On the 6th, a video titled "Leaving for the United States to See Our Son, Daughter-in-Law, and Ella" was posted on Kim Young-im’s YouTube channel.

As she packed her suitcase that day, Kim Young-im said, "I’m going to the United States tomorrow to see my son Woosung, my daughter-in-law Yun-ji, and my beloved granddaughter Ella." She continued, "My son’s family spends a lot of time in the United States. This time, they’ll be there for several months. So I’m going to travel for the first time in a while and see our Ella, whom I’ve missed so much."

Lee Sang-hae and their eldest granddaughter are also accompanying her. The next day, Kim Young-im boarded a flight to the United States and smiled repeatedly in anticipation of meeting her son and daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, comedian Lee Sang-hae and Kim Young-im’s son, Choi Woo-sung, married singer and actress Kim Yun-ji in 2021. They have a daughter, Ella. Kim Yun-ji is known to be a Korean American and a U.S. citizen.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.