Chungha: "I thought I’d be married and have a home and a car by 30... I still have none of that"

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Chungha: "I thought I’d be married and have a home and a car by 30... I still have none of that"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Chungha candidly opened up about how her reality differs considerably from the life she imagined for herself as she entered her 30s.

Singer Chungha appeared as a special MC on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program *My Little Old Boy*, which aired on the 6th.

Seo Jang-hoon asked Chungha, who turned 30 this year, "When you were in your 20s, you said you thought you would have a home, a car and dating experience by the time you reached your 30s. But now that you’re in your 30s, you said you have none of those things, right?"

Chungha: "I thought I’d be married and have a home and a car by 30... I still have none of that"

Chungha answered candidly, "When I was younger, I thought that by the time I turned 30, I would be married, have a home and a car, and have plenty of dating experience. I thought I would have become the kind of adult I imagined, but it feels like only the first digit of my age has changed, while I’m still essentially the same."

When asked to choose between being the owner of a beautiful home in Gangnam District and dating her ideal type for a thousand years, Chungha replied, "I’ll choose being the owner of a home in Gangnam," drawing laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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