Chungha: "I thought I’d be married and have a home and a car by 30... I still have none of that"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Chungha candidly opened up about how her reality differs considerably from the life she imagined for herself as she entered her 30s.

Singer Chungha appeared as a special MC on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program *My Little Old Boy*, which aired on the 6th.

Seo Jang-hoon asked Chungha, who turned 30 this year, "When you were in your 20s, you said you thought you would have a home, a car and dating experience by the time you reached your 30s. But now that you’re in your 30s, you said you have none of those things, right?"

Chungha answered candidly, "When I was younger, I thought that by the time I turned 30, I would be married, have a home and a car, and have plenty of dating experience. I thought I would have become the kind of adult I imagined, but it feels like only the first digit of my age has changed, while I’m still essentially the same."

When asked to choose between being the owner of a beautiful home in Gangnam District and dating her ideal type for a thousand years, Chungha replied, "I’ll choose being the owner of a home in Gangnam," drawing laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.