Tak Jae-hoon's Father, Who Runs a Company with Annual Sales of 18 Billion Won, Was Among Jeong Jun-ho's Managed Connections: "Are You After My Wealth?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yuna] Actor Jeong Jun-ho showed off his extraordinary network by even maintaining a relationship with Tak Jae-hoon's father, revealing his credentials as a true networking king.

On the sixth, SBS's My Little Old Boy showed Tak Jae-hoon meeting Jeong Jun-ho, widely recognized in the entertainment industry as a networking king, to learn his secrets for maintaining relationships.

Jeong Jun-ho revealed that he had as many as 18,000 saved contacts, confirming his reputation as a networking king. He also said that Tak Jae-hoon's father, who runs a ready-mix concrete company with annual sales of 18 billion won, was among the connections he took special care to maintain.

Jeong Jun-ho said, "Like me, you need to maintain relationships with chairmen. I'm also maintaining a relationship with your father." Tak Jae-hoon responded, "Why do you go wherever my father is?"

Jeong Jun-ho then drew attention by explaining, "I go to the chairmen's gatherings, host the events, and take care of all the follow-up work."

Tak Jae-hoon challenged him, saying, "Why do you? Aren't you after my father's wealth?" Jeong Jun-ho fired back, "It doesn't seem like he intends to give anything to you. In fact, he asked me whether there was anything he could invest in." Their playful but intense exchange had everyone watching burst into laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.