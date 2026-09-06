Sayuri Fujita’s Mother, Battling Cancer, Undergoes Another Surgery After Femur Fracture: “Please Remember Me Through the Artificial Bone Left After Cremation”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Sayuri Fujita’s mother underwent surgery for a femur fracture and shared a titanium artificial bone, making an unexpected request.

On the 6th, Sayuri Fujita’s mother announced on social media that she had undergone surgery. She said she had recently fallen and fractured her femur, explaining, "The bone in the area connecting my leg and pelvis broke." She is now focusing on rehabilitation after completing the operation.

She also showed the titanium artificial bone and added, "I had a titanium artificial bone inserted. It is more than 12 centimeters long. When I die and am cremated, please take out this artificial bone, put it in a frame, and remember me from time to time." Her daughter, Sayuri Fujita, expressed her support by liking the post.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Sayuri Fujita gave birth to her son, Zen, in Japan after receiving donated sperm from a Western man while unmarried. She later revealed that both her mother, in 2023, and her father, last year, were undergoing cancer treatment.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.