Tak Jae-hoon Set Up on Blind Date with Woman Whose Business Has 200 Billion Won in Sales; Invited to Her LA Home: "I'm a Huge Fan"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Tak Jae-hoon went on a surprise phone blind date with a Los Angeles-based businesswoman whose company generates approximately 200 billion won in annual sales.

The June 6 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s *My Little Old Boy* showed Tak Jae-hoon meeting Jeong Jun-ho, widely recognized in the entertainment industry as a master of networking, to learn his secrets for maintaining connections.

Jeong Jun-ho went out of his way to introduce Tak Jae-hoon, who had been single for a long time, to a close younger female friend. He drew attention by introducing her as a woman who runs a business in Los Angeles and whose sales reached approximately 200 billion won last year.

Jeong Jun-ho began, "Her father is always worried about you and keeps asking me to introduce you to someone nice, so I thought I'd introduce you to a really great younger woman who lives in Los Angeles."

He continued, "When I told her about you, she said she's a fan. She occasionally comes to Korea, too. She's divorced and single, and she runs a large business. Her sales were probably around 200 billion won last year. More than the money, she's exactly your type." He then called her on the spot.

When the call connected and Jeong Jun-ho mentioned Tak Jae-hoon, the woman enthusiastically expressed her interest, saying, "Didn't I ask you to introduce me to him before? I'm a huge fan." However, Jeong Jun-ho suddenly disrupted the conversation by joking, "Why would you meet Tak Jae-hoon when you're not lacking anything? Tak Jae-hoon recently lost one of his MC jobs," prompting laughter.

Jeong Jun-ho then connected Tak Jae-hoon to the call, and the two proceeded with their phone blind date.

In response to Tak Jae-hoon's greeting, the woman revealed that she was an ardent fan, saying, "I'm a huge fan. I asked you to introduce me to him when I met you last time, Jun-ho." Her enthusiastic attitude heightened everyone's expectations.

As it happened, Tak Jae-hoon was scheduled to visit the United States soon for an event. Jeong Jun-ho said, "I'll take Jae-hoon to your home in LA," to which the woman replied, "Tak Jae-hoon would be in danger at my house. I'm that much of a fan of Tak Jae-hoon," drawing astonished reactions.

Jeong Jun-ho jokingly asked, "If things work out with Tak Jae-hoon, how would you divide your assets?" The woman coolly replied, "If we became a married couple, we'd split the assets in half, right? And a man's abilities aren't that important to me. I like a man who is loyal only to me."

Tak Jae-hoon and the woman agreed to meet next in LA, creating an excited atmosphere.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.