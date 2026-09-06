Jeong Jun-ho Reveals Palace-Like Home Inside Golf Resort, Featuring a ‘Super-Luxury Golf Course View’ from the Living Room

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actor Jeong Jun-ho’s luxurious mansion, reminiscent of a palace, was revealed, drawing attention.

On the sixth, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s entertainment program ‘My Little Old Boy’ featured Tak Jae-hoon meeting Jeong Jun-ho, widely recognized in the entertainment industry as the undisputed ‘king of connections,’ to learn his secrets for managing his extensive network.

That day, Tak Jae-hoon visited Jeong Jun-ho’s home in person. The house attracted attention because it is located inside a golf resort.

The revealed interior impressed viewers with its spacious layout and luxurious furniture and décor. As he looked around the house, Tak Jae-hoon repeatedly exclaimed, "The view here is great, too."

In particular, the expansive golf-course panorama spread out through the living room’s large windows, capturing attention. The luxurious interior, combined with the beautiful view, offered a glimpse into Jeong Jun-ho’s distinctive living environment.

Meanwhile, Jeong Jun-ho married former announcer Lee Ha-jeong in 2011, and they have one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.