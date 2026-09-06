Chungha Reveals Family History: "My Grandfather Was an Independence Activist, Fought in the Korean War and Took Part in the May 18 Movement"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Chungha revealed that she obtained a Level 1 Korean History Proficiency Test certificate in honor of her grandfather, who participated in the independence movement, fought in the Korean War and took part in the May 18 Democratization Movement.

Singer Chungha appeared as a special MC on SBS's My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 6th.

That day, Seo Jang-hoon asked Chungha, "I heard that your grandfather was an independence activist. Is that why you even obtained a Level 1 Korean History Proficiency Test certificate?"

Chungha replied, "My grandfather participated in the independence movement, fought in the Korean War and also took part in the May 18 Democratization Movement."

Chungha continued, "He said he hoped I would study our painful history on my own at least once. So, during a brief break in my career, I studied hard for two months and took the test."

Shin Dong-yup praised her, saying, "Chungha is amazing. It couldn't have been easy."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.