"Being a Celebrity Has Its Perks"... Im Soo-hyang Reveals What Happened After She Started Running

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Im Soo-hyang showed off her candid charm.

On the 6th, a video titled "Let Go of Your Growing Worries and Enjoy the Weekend" was posted on Im Soo Hyang's YouTube channel, 'Im Soo Hyang's Turtle and Crane.'

That day, Im Soo-hyang took time to answer subscribers' questions. One fan asked, "I saw that you wear carbon-plated running shoes. I'm curious whether you buy them yourself or receive them from acquaintances."

Im Soo-hyang replied, "I bought some of them, but I received the carbon-plated shoes as a gift. Since I run, I'm very grateful that people from various places send me many pairs." She then candidly added, "I guess being a celebrity has its perks," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Im Soo-hyang appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s entertainment show 'Run to Live 2' last February and is currently reviewing her next project.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.