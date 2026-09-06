'Bridal Mask' Actor Ban Min-jung, 46, Marries Businessman Today (the 6th): "I Will Cherish This Relationship That Came to Me Late"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Ban Min-jung shared her thoughts on getting married.

On the 6th, Ban Min-jung said, "I am getting married today. Since this relationship came to us later in life, we will cherish being by each other's side, laugh and love often with healthy bodies and minds, and live happily together."

She added, "I sincerely thank everyone who has shared the many chapters of my life, and who has always supported and encouraged me. I will never forget the warmth you have shown me, and I, too, will always support you with all my heart."

Ban Min-jung held her wedding ceremony with a businessman one year older than her at an undisclosed location in Seoul that day. Her husband previously worked as a manager for several actors, including Lim Ho, and is currently known to work in interior design.

Meanwhile, Ban Min-jung was born in 1980 and made her debut in the 2001 film 'Address Unknown.' She has since appeared in the dramas 'Bridal Mask,' 'Late Night Restaurant,' and 'Golden Branch, Jade Leaf,' as well as the film 'Decoy.' She currently runs an acting education institution bearing her name.

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