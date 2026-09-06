Lyn Eats Fruit on the Bathroom Floor Again, Then Becomes Smitten with Heo Nam-jun: "It’s a Little Scary"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lyn once again surprised viewers by starting her day in the bathroom.

The December 6 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s "My Little Old Boy" featured Lyn’s daily life.

When Lyn previously revealed her daily routine on the show, she shocked everyone by doing most of her activities—including knitting and monitoring her stage performances—in the bathroom.

This time, too, Lyn caught viewers’ attention by starting her day while eating fruit on the bathroom floor. Watching her, Shin Dong-yup remarked, "She keeps it really clean. It feels like her own hideout."

Seo Jang-hoon, however, watched Lyn with an expression of disbelief. Seeing her eat fruit in front of the toilet, he exclaimed, "Why does she have to eat in front of the toilet instead of near the shower?"

Lyn then became completely absorbed in her phone, raising questions about what had captured her attention.

The object of Lyn’s fascination was Heo Nam-jun, an actor who has recently emerged as one of the industry’s hottest stars. Lyn said, "Heo Nam-jun’s diction is so good," becoming intensely absorbed in each of his lines and prompting laughter. She went on to display the kind of enthusiastic fan activity only a true Heo Nam-jun fan could manage. Even the Mom Avengers watching in the studio were left speechless, saying, "What is that?" and "It’s a little scary."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.