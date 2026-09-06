[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] It has been revealed that singer Lyn consulted an AI about divorce.

Lyn's daily life was featured on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s *My Little Old Boy*, which aired on the 6th.

Lyn drew attention by starting her day once again by eating fruit on the bathroom floor.

While watching a video related to actor Heo Nam-jun, Lyn went on to talk with an AI. When the AI said, "Thanks to the update, the flow of our conversation has become a little smoother. If anything feels uncomfortable, let me know," Lyn replied, "It makes me uncomfortable that you talk like a person. Can't you go back to the way you were? I liked the way you spoke before the update. When you stretch out your sentence endings, I don't feel like trusting you anymore."

Before making kkakdugi, Lyn asked the AI, "Do you still have the data from the conversations we had in the past?"

The AI responded, "Yes. What I remember includes your music activities, our conversations about saju, and how you ended up divorcing your husband..." Lyn was extremely flustered and shouted, "Be quiet. Don't say things like that."

Meanwhile, Lyn and Lee Soo married in 2014 and divorced in 2025, 11 years later.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.