'Two-Timing Allegations' Kentaro Sakaguchi Marries Non-Celebrity: "I Will Devote Myself Even More to My Acting Career"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi has made a surprise announcement that he is married.

On the 6th, Kentaro Sakaguchi posted a message on his fan-club website saying, "This is a personal matter, but I have married the Japanese woman I had been dating." He also expressed his intention to continue devoting himself to his work as an actor after marriage.

Born in 1991, Kentaro Sakaguchi is an actor who began his career as a model. He has appeared in *The 100th Love with You* and *Tokyo Tarareba Girls*, among other works. In 2024, he gained widespread popularity as a "master of melodrama" after delivering an emotionally rich romantic performance with actor Lee Se-young in the Coupang Play Korea-Japan co-production *What Comes After Love*.

He also recently worked alongside actor Lee Joon-gi in the globally co-produced drama *kiDnap GAME*. *kiDnap GAME* is scheduled to premiere in October.

Meanwhile, Kentaro Sakaguchi was embroiled in controversy last year over allegations of two-timing. At the time, Japanese entertainment outlet *Shukan Bunshun* reported that Sakaguchi, who had been in a four-year relationship with a hair and makeup artist identified as Ms. A, had secretly met actress Mei Nagano. He was also living with Ms. A. Sakaguchi's side later acknowledged that he had lived with Ms. A but did not comment on the allegations that he had been dating two people simultaneously.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.