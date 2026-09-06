Lyn’s Gold Windfall: Two Gold Keys and Her Father’s Gold Necklace Worth 33 Million Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lyn was found to possess gold worth approximately 33 million won, surprising viewers.

The June 6 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “My Little Old Boy” featured Lyn’s daily life.

That day, Lyn met her close friend Kim Hee-chul (Heechul). The two visited a gold shop where Heechul, Kim Jun-ho, and Kim Jong-min had previously made headlines by selling gold to raise emergency funds.

Following Heechul’s lead, Lyn decided to sell some gold and brought a large collection of gold items from home, drawing attention. She took out a gold key she had received on the variety show “1000 Song Challenge” more than 20 years ago, a gold necklace she had taken without her father’s knowledge, and her Baeksang Arts Awards trophy. The appraised values were then revealed amid mounting tension.

The appraisal results for the gold key she had received on “1000 Song Challenge” were revealed first.

At the time, gold was inexpensive, so the broadcasting station gave out real gold as gifts. Each gold key weighed 10 don and was worth 7.3 million won at current prices. Since Lyn had won twice and owned two gold keys, their total value came to 14.6 million won.

The gold spoon set Lyn brought was not made of solid gold; it was silver plated with gold and contained 99.9% silver. However, as silver prices have risen recently, the set was appraised at approximately 510,000 won. Lyn was also found to possess a gold bracelet weighing 5 don and her father’s gold necklace weighing 20 don. Altogether, her gold holdings were worth approximately 33 million won, surprising viewers.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.