'Hyun Bin’s Wife' Son Ye-jin: Is This the Secret to Her Son’s Rapid Growth? “He Eats the Side Dishes I Make by the Spoonful” ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Son Ye-jin revealed her son’s distinctive eating habits.

The June 6 episode of JTBC’s entertainment program 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' featured a preview of next week’s episode with Son Ye-jin.

When Son Ye-jin appeared, the chefs joked, “She is the nation’s first love,” and “She is so beautiful I can’t look at her.” When Son Ye-jin put on a flirtatious performance, Choi Hyun-seok revealed his excitement by saying, “Even old people have hearts,” drawing laughter.

A special ingredient then appeared in Son Ye-jin’s refrigerator, attracting attention. Son Ye-jin heightened curiosity about the ingredient’s identity by saying, “My husband received it as a gift, and it is extremely precious. So I secretly brought it here.”

When various side dishes made by Son Ye-jin herself were also presented, she mentioned her son’s distinctive eating habits, saying, “My child eats the side dishes by the spoonful. Sometimes he eats them with the broth.” The chefs who tasted Son Ye-jin’s side dishes also expressed their admiration, saying, “They are so delicious.”

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they have one son. Recently, sightings and photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s family on overseas trips were released one after another, drawing attention. Their son, in particular, attracted interest after growing considerably and looking exactly like his father, Hyun Bin.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.