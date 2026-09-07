Lee Ji-hye Voices Frustration Over Her Mother’s Preference for Sons: "We Have Two Daughters, Yet She Always Calls My Husband by Our Son’s Name"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye expressed hurt feelings toward her parents.

On the 6th, a video titled "Lee Ji-hye’s Grueling Trip with a Family of 10 (+Sister-in-Law, Preference for Sons)" was posted on the Unpleasantly Nosy Sister YouTube channel.

The video showed Lee Ji-hye traveling to Jeju Island with her parents, her older sister’s family, and her younger sibling’s family. While enjoying time with her family, Lee Ji-hye also had a serious conversation with her parents.

Addressing her parents, Lee Ji-hye said, "We actually have some controversy over how we address one another. This is something we need to address," and brought up their alleged preference for sons.

She continued, "You have three children: an eldest daughter, a second daughter, and a youngest son. Mom, what do you call your husband?" When her mother answered, "Boseon’s dad"—using the youngest son’s name—Lee Ji-hye asked why she had to use the youngest son’s name in particular and stressed, "This is something we need to address." Lee Ji-hye’s father said, "I think it’s because he was born later, so his name became part of the way she addresses him."

Lee Ji-hye continued to ask, "Could it be because he’s a son—that this reflects a preference for sons?" Her mother strongly denied it. Her father said, "Even if our youngest child had been a daughter, I think we would have called her by her name," and her mother agreed, saying, "We should call him by the name of the child born later."

Lee Ji-hye grew frustrated, saying the issue still had not been resolved. Her mother, however, said, "I don’t know whether calling him ‘Boseon’s dad’ became a habit or whether it comes from the heart. I like calling him that best." Lee Ji-hye gave a disbelieving laugh and said, "She says it comes from the heart."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017 and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.