Lee Ji-hye Voices Frustration Over Her Mother’s Preference for Sons: "We Have Two Daughters, Yet She Always Calls My Husband by Our Son’s Name"

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Lee Ji-hye Voices Frustration Over Her Mother’s Preference for Sons: "We Have Two Daughters, Yet She Always Calls My Husband by Our Son’s Name"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye expressed hurt feelings toward her parents.

On the 6th, a video titled "Lee Ji-hye’s Grueling Trip with a Family of 10 (+Sister-in-Law, Preference for Sons)" was posted on the Unpleasantly Nosy Sister YouTube channel.

The video showed Lee Ji-hye traveling to Jeju Island with her parents, her older sister’s family, and her younger sibling’s family. While enjoying time with her family, Lee Ji-hye also had a serious conversation with her parents.

Addressing her parents, Lee Ji-hye said, "We actually have some controversy over how we address one another. This is something we need to address," and brought up their alleged preference for sons.

Lee Ji-hye Voices Frustration Over Her Mother’s Preference for Sons: "We Have Two Daughters, Yet She Always Calls My Husband by Our Son’s Name"

She continued, "You have three children: an eldest daughter, a second daughter, and a youngest son. Mom, what do you call your husband?" When her mother answered, "Boseon’s dad"—using the youngest son’s name—Lee Ji-hye asked why she had to use the youngest son’s name in particular and stressed, "This is something we need to address." Lee Ji-hye’s father said, "I think it’s because he was born later, so his name became part of the way she addresses him."

Lee Ji-hye continued to ask, "Could it be because he’s a son—that this reflects a preference for sons?" Her mother strongly denied it. Her father said, "Even if our youngest child had been a daughter, I think we would have called her by her name," and her mother agreed, saying, "We should call him by the name of the child born later."

Lee Ji-hye grew frustrated, saying the issue still had not been resolved. Her mother, however, said, "I don’t know whether calling him ‘Boseon’s dad’ became a habit or whether it comes from the heart. I like calling him that best." Lee Ji-hye gave a disbelieving laugh and said, "She says it comes from the heart."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017 and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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