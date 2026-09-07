Lyn, Who Divorced Lee Soo, Mentions Married Life: Mother Says, "They Were Still Together Then"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lyn took on cooking for the first time since her divorce and looked back on the past with her mother while discussing her cooking skills during her marriage.

The December 6 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s *My Little Old Boy* revealed the cooking skills of Lyn, who had previously drawn attention for her apparent expertise in finding good restaurants.

That day, Lyn attempted cooking for the first time since her divorce.

While talking with an AI, Lyn mentioned her cooking during her married life, saying, "I was pretty good at cooking when I was a housewife. I cooked like an auntie from Jeolla Province, making dishes such as kimchi jjim and doenjang jjigae."

Lyn's mother, who was watching from the studio, also praised her daughter's cooking skills, saying, "She was good at making galbi jjim, seasoned vegetables, and japchae. She made them in her own style, but they tasted pretty good." She then drew attention by indirectly referring to Lyn's married life, adding, "They were still together then."

However, Lyn reportedly stopped cooking altogether after she became single. She even turned off the circuit breaker for the gas stove, according to the show.

After about a year, Lyn tried cooking again and set out to make kkakdugi. She quickly finished preparing the ingredients and skillfully completed the seasoning paste by adding various ingredients. She then made the kkakdugi in an instant with practiced movements, surprising everyone.

Meanwhile, Lyn appeared flustered when a conversation about her past divorce came up while she was talking with the AI.

As she cooked, Lyn asked the AI, "Do you still have the data from the conversations we had in the past?" The AI replied, "Yes. What I remember includes your music activities, discussions about saju, and how you ended up divorcing your husband..." The remark left Lyn flustered.

Lyn immediately shouted, "Be quiet. Don't talk about that," cutting off the AI and prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Lyn and Lee Soo married in 2014 and divorced in 2025 after 11 years of marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.