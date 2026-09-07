Joon Park’s Wife, a Flight Attendant 14 Years Younger, Wows in a Swimsuit with Her Curvy Figure

[Sportschosun Reporter Yuna Jung] Kim Yoo-jin, the wife of g.o.d member Joon Park, has drawn attention after showing off her swimsuit look.

Kim Yoo-jin recently posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "It was a hot day. I cooled off by swimming, and Joonie and I had a great time meeting up with our friends."

In the photos, Kim Yoo-jin is seen enjoying a relaxing day in the water at a swimming pool with her family and acquaintances.

In particular, Kim Yoo-jin captured attention in a swimsuit, showing off her curvy figure and striking beauty.

Kim Yoo-jin previously appeared on the YouTube channel Wassup Man, where she shared the love story of how she met her husband, Joon Park, drawing considerable attention.

Meanwhile, Joon Park married Kim Yoo-jin, a former flight attendant who is 14 years younger than him, in 2015. They have one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.